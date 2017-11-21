Hornets' Marvin Williams: Quiet in Monday's win
Williams went for two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 118-102 win over the Timberwolves.
Williams was listed as probable due to a sore left quad, and he couldn't get much of anything going. The 31-year-old forward has seen 30 minutes or more just once through 16 games despite starting every contest, and his modest value over the previous few seasons was largely tied to the fact that he was regularly receiving 30-plus minutes. At this stage of his career, Williams is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
