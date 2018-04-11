Hornets' Marvin Williams: Records 15 points in season finale
Williams recorded 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal during Tuesday's 119-93 win over the Pacers.
Williams wrapped up the regular season by scoring double figures in each of the last four games. The 31-year-old's season totals of 9.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists all declined from last season however. Set to make a whopping $30 million over the next two seasons, Williams comes with a hefty price tag if the Hornets try to move him down the line eventually.
