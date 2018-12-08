Hornets' Marvin Williams: Records third double-double
Williams scored 14 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 113-107 win over the Nuggets.
It's the 32-year-old's third double-double of the season, but all three have come in the Hornets' last seven games -- and Williams missed one of those games entirely after injuring his shoulder. He looks healthy now, though, and he should continue being a solid complementary player in Charlotte's Kemba Walker-focused offense.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Cleared to play, will start•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Game-time call Friday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will be re-evaluated in a week•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Won't return vs. Pelicans•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Double-double in loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Fails to score Wednesday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...