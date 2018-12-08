Hornets' Marvin Williams: Records third double-double

Williams scored 14 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 113-107 win over the Nuggets.

It's the 32-year-old's third double-double of the season, but all three have come in the Hornets' last seven games -- and Williams missed one of those games entirely after injuring his shoulder. He looks healthy now, though, and he should continue being a solid complementary player in Charlotte's Kemba Walker-focused offense.