Hornets' Marvin Williams: Resting Sunday

Williams will sit out Sunday's preseason game against the Celtics for rest.

Williams drew the start in the preseason opener, but will now join Cody Zeller and Tony Parker on the bench for a night off. Look for all three to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Heat. WIlliams should be a favorite to open the regular season in a starting role.

