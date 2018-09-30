Hornets' Marvin Williams: Resting Sunday
Williams will sit out Sunday's preseason game against the Celtics for rest.
Williams drew the start in the preseason opener, but will now join Cody Zeller and Tony Parker on the bench for a night off. Look for all three to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Heat. WIlliams should be a favorite to open the regular season in a starting role.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Starting preseason opener•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will compete for starting job•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Records 15 points in season finale•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Better late than never for Williams•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 18 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Struggles in Sunday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...