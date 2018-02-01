Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ruled out Friday

Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Williams sprained his ankle during Monday's contest and will now miss a second straight game while going through the recovery process. It was originally believed to be a fairly severe sprain and he certainly could miss more time following Friday's contest, though the Hornets haven't provided any sort of timetable at this point. His next shot to play will come on Sunday against the Suns and in the meantime, both Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant should see added run in the frontcourt.