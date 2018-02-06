Play

Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ruled out Monday

Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Although Williams has been ruled out for Monday's game, they are optimistic he will return for Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers. This will be Williams' fourth consecutive absence, and Frank Kaminsky will likely start in his place once again.

