Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ruled out Sunday
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Despite being considered probable heading into tipoff, Williams' sore right knee must have tensed up in pregame warmups. Cody Zeller, Dwayne Bacon, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Cody Martin are the best candidates for increased run in Williams' stead.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Probable Sunday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Sidelined with knee injury•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores season-high 22 versus Suns•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Big night off bench•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 14 in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores five in win•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...