Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ruled out Sunday

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Despite being considered probable heading into tipoff, Williams' sore right knee must have tensed up in pregame warmups. Cody Zeller, Dwayne Bacon, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Cody Martin are the best candidates for increased run in Williams' stead.

