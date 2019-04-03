Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ruled out Wednesday
Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Williams will miss his first game after straining a muscle in his foot during Monday's loss to the Jazz. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is the likely candidate to inherit the starting position with Williams out, although it hasn't yet been specified who will take over. The severity of Williams' injury is unclear, but given the Hornets playoff position, they'll hope he can return for Friday's game against Toronto.
