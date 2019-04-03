Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ruled out Wednesday

Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Williams will miss his first game after straining a muscle in his foot during Monday's loss to the Jazz. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is the likely candidate to inherit the starting position with Williams out, although it hasn't yet been specified who will take over. The severity of Williams' injury is unclear, but given the Hornets playoff position, they'll hope he can return for Friday's game against Toronto.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...