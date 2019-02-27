Hornets' Marvin Williams: Says he'll play Wednesday
Williams (toe) said he will play Wednesday against the Rockets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
A strained right toe had Williams listed as doubtful for Wednesday's matchup, but it appears the veteran is feeling better than expected. He's posted double-digit points in each of the past three contests.
-
