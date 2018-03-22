Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scoreless during Wednesday's win

Williams finished with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Nets.

Williams couldn't get anything going in this one, and he has been extremely inconsistent this season. Through 10 March matchups, Williams has managed just two points on four separate occasions, though he has also reached double figures four times as well. Given his regular struggles, Williams is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.