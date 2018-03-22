Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scoreless during Wednesday's win
Williams finished with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Nets.
Williams couldn't get anything going in this one, and he has been extremely inconsistent this season. Through 10 March matchups, Williams has managed just two points on four separate occasions, though he has also reached double figures four times as well. Given his regular struggles, Williams is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Not on Tuesday's injury report•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Fills box score amid eye injury•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Questionable to return•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will start Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will try to play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Questionable with migraine Tuesday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...