Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 10 points in return

Williams had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 loss to Portland.

Williams made his return from a four-game absence, contributing 10 points on just six shot attempts. Williams appeared untroubled by his ankle but was hesitant on offense as he makes his way back into game shape. Barring any setbacks. he should be good to go Friday in a matchup against the Utah Jazz.