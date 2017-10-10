Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 12 points
Williams tallied 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Monday's preseason game against the Heat.
Williams was one of the foundations of the frontcourt for the Hornets last season after the team traded away Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes. The 12-year veteran averaged a career-high 6.6 rebounds during the 2016-17 season, however, with the addition of the rebound machine that is Dwight Howard, William's rebounding efficiency won't likely be as high as last season.
