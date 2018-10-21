Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 13 points in Saturday's win
Williams had 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Heat.
Williams reached double figures in scoring for the first time through three games this season. However, he did swat another four blocks in Wednesday's opener, and he has also grabbed 19 boards, so Williams is contributing in other categories. With that being said, he's best reserved for use in deep leagues.
