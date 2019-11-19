Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 14 in Monday's loss

Williams chipped in 14 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 132-96 loss to the Raptors.

Williams reached double figures in scoring for the fifth time through 14 appearances this season. He has also earned at least 20 minutes in three straight games, this after doing so just twice through the first 11 tilts of 2019-20. The veteran forward is still capable of contributing a decent stat line every once in a while, but on a team with a couple young promising forwards (P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges), Williams will likely continue to be overlooked in terms of playing time.