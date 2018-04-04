Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 18 in Tuesday's loss
Williams scored 18 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and a block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-114 loss to the Bulls.
It was his best scoring performance since he lit up the Pistons for 21 points back on Jan. 15. Williams' inconsistency and low fantasy ceiling make him tough to roster in most formats, and with the Hornets eliminated from the playoffs, the 31-year-old's minutes could dwindle over the final three games of the season.
