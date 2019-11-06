Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores five in win
Williams posted five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3PT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in Tuesday's 122-120 overtime win against the Pacers.
Williams has played well to begin the season for Charlotte, converting on 51.4 percent of field goals and 45.8 percent of 3-point shots, providing steady scoring off the bench. Williams has seen an increase in minutes with Nicolas Batum (finger) out the foreseeable future. With PJ Washington (leg) leaving the game, the 33-year-old could take his place in the starting lineup if Washington happens to miss time.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Moves past thigh injury•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Hot from distance in opener•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Coming off bench•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Cleared for season opener•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...