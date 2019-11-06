Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores five in win

Williams posted five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3PT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in Tuesday's 122-120 overtime win against the Pacers.

Williams has played well to begin the season for Charlotte, converting on 51.4 percent of field goals and 45.8 percent of 3-point shots, providing steady scoring off the bench. Williams has seen an increase in minutes with Nicolas Batum (finger) out the foreseeable future. With PJ Washington (leg) leaving the game, the 33-year-old could take his place in the starting lineup if Washington happens to miss time.