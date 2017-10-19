Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores just seven points Wednesday

Williams finished with seven points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 102-90 loss to the Pistons.

Wednesday was an underwhelming performance for Williams, who was seemingly in a good position to excel with both Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal). While he's not exactly high-volume, he still averaged 11.2 points and 6.6 boards across 30.2 minutes per game last year. He'll look to bounce back Friday against the Hawks.

