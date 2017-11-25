Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores season-high 17 points versus Cleveland

Williams amassed a season-high 17 points (5-7 3PT) and eight rebounds in a 100-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Williams was clearly feeling his shot in this game, as the five makes and seven takes from three both marked season-highs. He's been much better all month actually, as he's averaging 10 points a game in November after scoring just 7.1 points per game in October. Neither of those are good enough to be fantasy relevant though, as he's yet to take more than 10 shots in any game this season.