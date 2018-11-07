Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores season-high 20 points in Tuesday's win

Williams compiled 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Hawks.

Williams finished with season highs in scoring and made threes while playing at least half the game for the first time since he saw a season-high 33 minutes back on Oct. 24. That Oct. 24 loss to the Bulls was also the last time Williams reached double figures in scoring, and the 32-year-old veteran has fallen off considerably over the last couple years. Despite the efficient night, Williams is not a reliable option outside of deeper leagues.