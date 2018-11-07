Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores season-high 20 points in Tuesday's win
Williams compiled 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Hawks.
Williams finished with season highs in scoring and made threes while playing at least half the game for the first time since he saw a season-high 33 minutes back on Oct. 24. That Oct. 24 loss to the Bulls was also the last time Williams reached double figures in scoring, and the 32-year-old veteran has fallen off considerably over the last couple years. Despite the efficient night, Williams is not a reliable option outside of deeper leagues.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 13 points in Saturday's win•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Starting Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Resting Sunday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Starting preseason opener•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will compete for starting job•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Records 15 points in season finale•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.