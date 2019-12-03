Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores season-high 22 versus Suns

Williams went off for 22 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 109-104 loss to the Suns.

Williams snapped a four-game streak of single-digit scoring while turning in a season high point total and contributing in every category. He has gone for 21 or more twice in the last six games. However, he has also been held to single digits 15 times, including two scoreless outings, through 22 appearances this season.