Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores team-high 16 in Friday's loss

Williams scored 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 105-100 loss to the Heat.

Seven different Charlotte players scored in double digits on the night, with Williams leading the way, but the balanced approach on offense couldn't make up for the absence of Kemba Walker (shoulder). Williams scored just eight total points over the previous two games, so while he's certainly capable of occasional performances like this, his inconsistency makes him a risky fantasy option.