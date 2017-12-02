Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores team-high 16 in Friday's loss
Williams scored 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 105-100 loss to the Heat.
Seven different Charlotte players scored in double digits on the night, with Williams leading the way, but the balanced approach on offense couldn't make up for the absence of Kemba Walker (shoulder). Williams scored just eight total points over the previous two games, so while he's certainly capable of occasional performances like this, his inconsistency makes him a risky fantasy option.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores season-high 17 points versus Cleveland•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Quiet in Monday's win•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Good to go Monday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Probable for Monday with sore quad•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Seven-point night in loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores just seven points Wednesday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...