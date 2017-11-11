Hornets' Marvin Williams: Seven-point night in loss

Williams totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 90-87 loss to the Celtics.

The veteran big man took the fewest shot attempts among the starting five, snapping his modest two-game streak of double-digit scoring in the process. Williams continues to provide steady production on the boards and has boosted his shooting percentage to 46.1 percent from last season's 42.2 percent figure, but he's also averaging a modest 6.9 shot attempts per contest. That represents a drop of more than tries per game compared to last season, which has resulted in Williams' scoring average descending from 11.2 to 8.8 over his first 12 contests.