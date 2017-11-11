Hornets' Marvin Williams: Seven-point night in loss
Williams totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 90-87 loss to the Celtics.
The veteran big man took the fewest shot attempts among the starting five, snapping his modest two-game streak of double-digit scoring in the process. Williams continues to provide steady production on the boards and has boosted his shooting percentage to 46.1 percent from last season's 42.2 percent figure, but he's also averaging a modest 6.9 shot attempts per contest. That represents a drop of more than tries per game compared to last season, which has resulted in Williams' scoring average descending from 11.2 to 8.8 over his first 12 contests.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores just seven points Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 12 points•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: To see limited workload Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Double-doubles in loss Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Posts double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 21 points in Sunday's win•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...