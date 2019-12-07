Play

Hornets' Marvin Williams: Sidelined with knee injury

Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Brooklyn due to right knee soreness.

With Williams done for the night, look for Nicolas Batum or Dwayne Bacon to see more time at forward. Williams is unlikely to miss much time considering the nature of the injury, though another update will likely come in the coming days.

