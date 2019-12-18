Hornets' Marvin Williams: Solid off bench in return
Williams scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-102 win over the Kings.
Making his return from a five-game absence due to a sore knee, Williams scored in double digits for only the third time in his last 11 contests. P.J. Washington (finger) is currently on the shelf, which could open up more minutes at the four for the 33-year-old, but for now Charlotte seems content to use Cody Zeller alongside Bismack Biyombo in the starting lineup, leaving Williams in his usual bench role.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...