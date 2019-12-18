Hornets' Marvin Williams: Solid off bench in return

Williams scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-102 win over the Kings.

Making his return from a five-game absence due to a sore knee, Williams scored in double digits for only the third time in his last 11 contests. P.J. Washington (finger) is currently on the shelf, which could open up more minutes at the four for the 33-year-old, but for now Charlotte seems content to use Cody Zeller alongside Bismack Biyombo in the starting lineup, leaving Williams in his usual bench role.