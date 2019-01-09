Hornets' Marvin Williams: Solid shooting effort in defeat
Williams totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in the Hornets' 128-109 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.
Williams had the best shooting performance of any member of the first unit on a night when both Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb struggled with their offense. The veteran forward has picked it up on the scoreboard of late, generating six straight double-digit scoring efforts, and seven in the last eight games overall. Moreover, the 14-year veteran continues to churn out solid rebounding numbers, hauling in between six and 12 boards in six of those contests. Given his dependable numbers, the 32-year-old continues to serve as a viable forward option in deeper formats and as a typically cost-effective DFS play.
