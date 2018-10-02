Hornets' Marvin Williams: Starting Tuesday
Williams will start during Tuesday's preseason game against the Heat, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
With Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion) out, Williams will draw the start. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.7 boards across 25.7 minutes last season.
