Hornets' Marvin Williams: Steps up Thursday
Williams put up 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 25 minutes Thursday in the Hornets' 113-106 win over the Timberwolves.
Since erupting for 30 points in a March 8 win over the Wizards, Williams had been a disaster over the Hornets' subsequent five games, averaging 4.0 points on 17.2 percent from the field while sitting once due to an illness. Williams bounced back nicely Thursday with an excellent shooting night to go along with stellar defensive production, but he'll need to display some more consistency before he can be viewed as anything more than a streaming option in most formats.
