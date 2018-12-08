Hornets' Marvin Williams: Still dealing with soreness

Williams acknowledged after Friday's game that he's still experiencing soreness in his shoulder, but he doesn't intend to miss any additional time, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams was held out of Wednesday's loss to Minnesota, but he returned Friday night against Denver and played 33 minutes, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The veteran said he was "pretty sore" after the game, but he's practicing Saturday and should be considered available going forward.