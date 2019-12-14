Play

Hornets' Marvin Williams: Still out Sunday

Williams (knee) will not play Sunday against the Pacers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams will be sidelined for a fifth straight contest as he continues to work back from right knee soreness. With PJ Washington (finger) also out, the Hornets may have to turn to Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Dwayne Bacon for extended minutes.

