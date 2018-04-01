Hornets' Marvin Williams: Struggles in Sunday's loss
Williams had just five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 loss to Philadelphia.
Williams poor season continued Sunday, contributing just five points and very little else. He has had a few games this season, reminding owners of what he was able to do more consistently last season, but on the whole, has languished on a lot of waiver wires. Dwight Howard has taken a lot of the rebounding upside away from Williams leaving just his scoring as the main strength. When his shots aren't falling, he struggles to maintain fantasy relevance.
