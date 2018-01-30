Hornets' Marvin Williams: Suffers sprained ankle Monday

Williams suffered a left ankle sprain during Monday's game against the Pacers, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

Williams rolled the ankle in the first half of Monday's contest and had to be helped to the locker room while clearly dealing with some pain. A subsequent X-ray has ruled out any sort of fracture, though it's safe to assume he won't return to Monday's contest now that he's dealing with a left ankle sprain. Williams is expected to be reevaluated Wednesday, which should then give us a better indication on whether or not he'll miss more time. Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant are the top candidates to see added run in the frontcourt.