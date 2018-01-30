Hornets' Marvin Williams: Suffers sprained ankle Monday
Williams suffered a left ankle sprain during Monday's game against the Pacers, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.
Williams rolled the ankle in the first half of Monday's contest and had to be helped to the locker room while clearly dealing with some pain. A subsequent X-ray has ruled out any sort of fracture, though it's safe to assume he won't return to Monday's contest now that he's dealing with a left ankle sprain. Williams is expected to be reevaluated Wednesday, which should then give us a better indication on whether or not he'll miss more time. Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant are the top candidates to see added run in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Posts double-double Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Going through drastic scoring flucations•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Drills five threes in win over Pistons•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Nice all-around game in Friday's win•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Double-doubles in Friday's defeat•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores team-high 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...