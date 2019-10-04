Hornets' Marvin Williams: Takes elbow to head
Williams took an elbow to the head during Friday's practice and underwent treatment, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
The seriousness of the injury is unclear, but Williams may have to enter concussion protocol. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's preseason game against the Celtics until more information arrives.
