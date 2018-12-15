Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ties season high in scoring

Williams scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Friday's 126-124 overtime loss to the Knicks.

It's the third time Williams has dropped exactly 20 points, his best output so far this year. The veteran forward isn't typically a big scoring threat, but he's showing a little more consistency on that front lately, posting double-digit points in seven of his last 10 games while averaging 12.2 points a night over that stretch -- a figure he hasn't topped in a full season since 2008-09.