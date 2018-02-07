Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will be available Thursday
Williams (ankle) will be available for Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers.
Williams has missed the past four games while recovering from an ankle injury, prompting Frank Kaminsky and Treveon Graham to see extra run. Williams' return Thursday, presumably back to the starting five, will probably move Kaminsky back to the pine. In the month of January, Williams averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds across 26.2 minutes per game while shooting 48.3 percent from long range.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ruled out Monday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out Sunday, but progressing•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will remain sidelined Sunday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: No timetable for return•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ruled out Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...