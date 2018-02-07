Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will be available Thursday

Williams (ankle) will be available for Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers.

Williams has missed the past four games while recovering from an ankle injury, prompting Frank Kaminsky and Treveon Graham to see extra run. Williams' return Thursday, presumably back to the starting five, will probably move Kaminsky back to the pine. In the month of January, Williams averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds across 26.2 minutes per game while shooting 48.3 percent from long range.