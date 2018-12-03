Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will be re-evaluated in a week
Williams (shoulder) will be re-evaluated in a week, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.
Williams left Sunday's loss to the Pelicans with a strained right shoulder, and the Hornets have now ruled him out for at least the next three contests. In Williams' absence, expect Miles Bridges, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and perhaps Frank Kaminsky to pick up increased minutes.
