Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will be re-evaluated in a week

Williams (shoulder) will be re-evaluated in a week, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.

Williams left Sunday's loss to the Pelicans with a strained right shoulder, and the Hornets have now ruled him out for at least the next three contests. In Williams' absence, expect Miles Bridges, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and perhaps Frank Kaminsky to pick up increased minutes.

