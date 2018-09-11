Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will compete for starting job

Williams, along with everyone else on the Hornets aside from Kemba Walker, will be competing for a starting role heading into training camp, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The news comes from the Hornets' new head coach, James Borrego. A bit of a shake-up wouldn't be surprising, as Charlotte only made the playoffs twice in the past five years with Steve Clifford at the helm, and the team never made it past the first round. Williams has been on the team for the past four years and has been a full-time starter over the past three. However, he only played 25.7 minutes per game last season, averaging 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds. He could garner a similar workload this year despite possibly coming off the bench.