Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will not play Wednesday
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Williams suffered the ankle sprain in the first half of Monday's game against the Pacers and had to be helped to the locker room. X-Rays came back negative, but it looks like Williams could possibly be in line for an extended absence. Expect another update on Williams to come Friday when the team returns home to take on the Pacers, but in his absence, Frank Kaminsky is in line to get the start at power forward and see additional minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Suffers sprained ankle Monday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Posts double-double Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Going through drastic scoring flucations•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Drills five threes in win over Pistons•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Nice all-around game in Friday's win•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Double-doubles in Friday's defeat•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...