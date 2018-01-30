Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will not play Wednesday

Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams suffered the ankle sprain in the first half of Monday's game against the Pacers and had to be helped to the locker room. X-Rays came back negative, but it looks like Williams could possibly be in line for an extended absence. Expect another update on Williams to come Friday when the team returns home to take on the Pacers, but in his absence, Frank Kaminsky is in line to get the start at power forward and see additional minutes.