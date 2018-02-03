Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will remain sidelined Sunday
Williams (ankle) is set to miss his third consecutive game Sunday versus the Suns according to NBA.com.
Williams continues to nurse a sprained ankle. He will presumably be once again replaced in the starting lineup by Frank Kaminsky. His next opportunity to return will be Monday against the Nuggets.
