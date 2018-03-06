Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will start Tuesday
Williams (migraine) will play and start in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Williams was unable to take part in the team's morning shootaround due to a migraine, but as expected, will attempt to play through the ailment. He'll start as usual, but considering the situation and the possibility of some limitations, Williams will be a risky play for Tuesday's DFS slate. If Williams were to be restricted at all, Frank Kaminsky would likely benefit with a few extra minutes off the bench.
