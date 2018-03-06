Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will try to play Tuesday

Williams (migraine headache) will try to play during Tuesday's contest against the 76ers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams missed practice as a result of the migraine, but apparently felt some relief throughout the rest of the day. He'll attempt to play Tuesday, though it's possible he doesn't see his full run. In that case, Frank Kaminsky would probably see an expanded role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories