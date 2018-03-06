Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will try to play Tuesday
Williams (migraine headache) will try to play during Tuesday's contest against the 76ers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Williams missed practice as a result of the migraine, but apparently felt some relief throughout the rest of the day. He'll attempt to play Tuesday, though it's possible he doesn't see his full run. In that case, Frank Kaminsky would probably see an expanded role.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Questionable with migraine Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Pours in 11 points during loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 10 points in return•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Confirmed starter Thursday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will be available Thursday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ruled out Monday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...