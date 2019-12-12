Hornets' Marvin Williams: Won't play Friday
Williams (knee) will not play Friday against the Bulls.
Williams is battling a sore right knee and will miss a fourth straight game as a result. With Nic Batum (hand) also likely to sit out, P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges will likely benefit from increased opportunities.
