Hornets' Marvin Williams: Won't play Wednesday
Williams (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pistons.
This was expected, as there's no reason to push Williams -- who is dealing with an illness -- with the start of the regular season a week away. He should be good to go for Charlotte's opener against the Bulls next Wednesday.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Probable due to illness•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Takes elbow to head•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will pick up player option•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Plans to return to Charlotte•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out for finale•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...