Hornets' Marvin Williams: Won't return Thursday

Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against Cleveland due to a nasal injury.

Williams suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Thursday's clash, and while the specifics of the issue have yet to be revealed, the team will hold him out the rest of the way. Cody Zeller and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist could see more minutes if Williams is forced to miss significant time.

