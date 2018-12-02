Hornets' Marvin Williams: Won't return vs. Pelicans
Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against New Orleans due to a right shoulder strain.
Williams exited the contest in the second quarter and immediately headed to the locker room. He was later diagnosed with a shoulder strain and will remain on the bench for the second half. Williams' status moving forward is unknown, and he'll be considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt until further notice.
