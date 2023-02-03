Plumlee racked up 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-98 loss to Chicago.

Plumlee is having the best season of his career, but he's been on a whole new level since the start of January, with 10 double-doubles in 16 games in that stretch. The veteran big man has also scored in double digits in nine games in a row and has notched 22 double-doubles on the campaign. What happens in the trade deadline will determine his value for the final weeks of the regular season and the fantasy playoffs, but right now, he's been a solid player across all formats and the numbers back that up.