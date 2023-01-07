Plumlee finished Friday's 138-109 victory over the Bucks with 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

Plumlee recorded his third double-double in the past four games, having his way with a Bucks frontcourt that simply didn't turn up to play. Despite a couple of glaringly obvious fantasy flaws, Plumlee has been a top 55 player over the past month, averaging 12.9 points, 3.2 assists and 10.0 rebounds, all while shooting 72.6 percent from the field. He isn't going to be for everyone given his struggles from the free throw line but there is absolutely no way he should be on any waiver wires, at least for the foreseeable future.