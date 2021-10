Plumlee finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and a steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 120-111 win over the Magic.

Plumlee recorded his second straight double-double while leading the Hornets in rebounds yet again. The center has managed 10 or more boards in four out of five games this season, but it's hard to envision him scoring in double-digits on a consistent basis moving forward.