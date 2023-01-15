Plumlee finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-106 loss to the Celtics.

Plumlee came up just one point shy of another double-double. His 16 boards were a game high, and he continues to be a must-roster player in just about all leagues. The veteran center is averaging career highs in points (11.3), rebounds (9.8) and even free-throw attempts (4.3), which goes to show his increased involvement in the offense this season.