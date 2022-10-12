Plumlee (foot) is available for Wednesday's preseason finale against Philadelphia.
After initially being ruled out for Wednesday's matchup, Plumlee was upgraded to questionable and will attempt to test things out during the Hornets' final exhibition game. It's unclear whether the injury will limit him once the regular season gets underway.
