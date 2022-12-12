Plumlee logged seven points (2-5 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 131-113 loss to the 76ers.

Plumlee recorded double-digit rebounds for the 15th time in his last 21 games. Over that span, he's averaging a double-double with 10.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. The 32-year-old also dished out five assists Sunday and is averaging a career-high 4.1 assists per game through 27 games.